NCERT introduces two modules on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12 - All you need to know

The modules describe Operation Sindoor as “a triumph of bravery, strategy, and innovation,” highlighting India’s advanced air defence systems such as the S-400, which successfully brought down enemy aircraft from long ranges and neutralised Pakistani drones.

What are the modules about?

The two modules are titled ‘Operation Sindoor’

'A Saga of Valour' module is ofr preparatory and middle stages, which is classes 3 to 8

‘Operation Sindoor—A Mission of Honour and Bravery’ is for secondary stage or classes 9 to 12.

The modules have been created with the aim of raising awareness about India’s military power among school children, reported PTI.

"India launched missiles and air strikes, targeting nine terrorist sites situated in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, 2025. Out of nine targets which were finally chosen and approved, seven of these terror camps were destroyed by the Indian Army, while the Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist targets in Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed," one of the modules said.