NCERT introduces two modules on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12 - All you need to know

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced special modules on Operation Sindoor for the students of classes 3 to 12.
The modules describe Operation Sindoor as “a triumph of bravery, strategy, and innovation,” highlighting India’s advanced air defence systems such as the S-400, which successfully brought down enemy aircraft from long ranges and neutralised Pakistani drones.
"India launched missiles and air strikes, targeting nine terrorist sites situated in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, 2025. Out of nine targets which were finally chosen and approved, seven of these terror camps were destroyed by the Indian Army, while the Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist targets in Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed," one of the modules said.
