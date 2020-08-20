Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched Learning Enhancement Guidelines for continuing education of the students in this time of coronavirus pandemic. "Launched Students’ Learning Enhancement Guidelines formulated by NCERT for students to deal with during and post Covid-19 situation," the education minister tweeted.

Launched Students’ Learning Enhancement Guidelines formulated by #NCERT for students to deal with during & post #COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/Sv3HkgafsQ — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 19, 2020

The decision to come up with these guidelines were taken in response to complaints that the children without access to digital resources were getting left behind as classes went online. The NCERT conducted a survey involving over 34,000 students, parents, teachers and principals to understand the gravity of the problem.

The NCERT’s new set of guidelines suggest measures for three types of situations:

1) Students not having any digital resource

2) Students with limited digital resources

3) Students with available digital resources for online education.

NCERT has prepared Students' Learning Enhancement Guidelines on the direction of the Ministry of Education: All you need to know:

These guidelines emphasise upon the community working closely with the school to get learning materials such as workbooks, worksheets, etc delivered at the doorsteps of children by teachers and volunteers.

NCERT Students' Learning Enhancement Guidelines also suggests teaching local students by volunteers or teachers setting up television at the community centre and maintaining social distance norms.

The new guidelines also talk about setting up of a helpline at the community centre with the help of members of the community and Panchayati Raj.

It recommends the orientation of parents to support and participate in the learning of their children.

These guidelines will help children, who do not have digital resources to get learning opportunities at home with their teachers or volunteers.

It will also help in efforts to overcome the learning deficiencies of all those students who are learning at home through various alternative ways i.e., using radio, TV, smartphone, etc.

