NCERT to develop separate curriculum frameworks as part of NEP

The new NEP was passed in July 2020 by the Union Cabinet. The policy redraws the schooling system by replacing the existing 10+2 model with a 5+3+3+4 formula. That apart, the high-stake board exams of Class 10 and Class 12, will be ‘low stake’ and may be conducted more than once a year, under the new system. Students in the 3-8-year age group will be part of the foundation stage, 8-11 years for preparatory schooling, 11-14 years for middle school and 14-18 for secondary education.

