NCET 2024: NTA postpones June 12 exam due to technical reasons, new date to be announced soon

NCET 2024: The NTA postponed NCET 2024 due to technical issues on Wednesday. The exam, which was scheduled to be held today, could not be initiated at all centres and as a result, the exam was postponed

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published10:51 PM IST
NCET 2024: The NTA said a new date will be announced soon through the official NCET portal.
NCET 2024: The NTA said a new date will be announced soon through the official NCET portal.

NCET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday postponed the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 due to technical issues. The exam, which was scheduled to be held today, June 12, 2024, could not be initiated at all centres, so it was postponed. The NTA said a new date will be announced soon through the official NCET portal.

“Unfortunately, due to technical reasons, the examination, which had commenced at some centres, could not be initiated at all examination centres. As a result, the examination has been postponed. A new date for the NCET 2024 will be announced soon through the official NCET portal,” NTA said in an official release.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh encounter underway in Doda, 4th terror clash in 3 days

Informing the current status of the exam—scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on 12 June 2024 (Wednesday)—to all stakeholders, the NTA regreted the inconvenience caused to the candidates.

According to NTA data, 40,233 candidates registered for the NCET 2024. According to biometric registration data, approximately 29,000 candidates appeared for the examination at 292 centres in about 160 cities nationwide.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting Outcome LIVE Updates: May CPI drop boosts Sept rate cut hopes

NCET 2024: Exam Pattern

The NCET 2024 exam is a computer-based test (CBT) that lasts 3 hours (180 minutes).

Marking Scheme

Each correct answer gets +1 mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The exam covers 66 subjects, including 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take seven subjects, including 2 languages, three domain subjects, one General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

Also Read | Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire — see devastating visuals

It is important to note that the NCET 2024 is designed for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25. 

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsNCET 2024: NTA postpones June 12 exam due to technical reasons, new date to be announced soon

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

182.25
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.80
10:27 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Power

449.55
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.25%)

Tata Motors

988.60
10:26 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

578.95
10:20 AM | 12 JUN 2024
50.65 (9.59%)

Max Healthcare Institute

870.60
09:59 AM | 12 JUN 2024
68.1 (8.49%)

Trident

40.46
10:28 AM | 12 JUN 2024
2.61 (6.9%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,104.95
10:22 AM | 12 JUN 2024
257.5 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,660.00989.00
    Chennai
    73,231.0062.00
    Delhi
    72,802.00-225.00
    Kolkata
    73,374.00276.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue