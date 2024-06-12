NCET 2024: The NTA postponed NCET 2024 due to technical issues on Wednesday. The exam, which was scheduled to be held today, could not be initiated at all centres and as a result, the exam was postponed

NCET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday postponed the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 due to technical issues. The exam, which was scheduled to be held today, June 12, 2024, could not be initiated at all centres, so it was postponed. The NTA said a new date will be announced soon through the official NCET portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unfortunately, due to technical reasons, the examination, which had commenced at some centres, could not be initiated at all examination centres. As a result, the examination has been postponed. A new date for the NCET 2024 will be announced soon through the official NCET portal," NTA said in an official release.

Informing the current status of the exam—scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on 12 June 2024 (Wednesday)—to all stakeholders, the NTA regreted the inconvenience caused to the candidates.

According to NTA data, 40,233 candidates registered for the NCET 2024. According to biometric registration data, approximately 29,000 candidates appeared for the examination at 292 centres in about 160 cities nationwide.

NCET 2024: Exam Pattern The NCET 2024 exam is a computer-based test (CBT) that lasts 3 hours (180 minutes).

Marking Scheme Each correct answer gets +1 mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exam covers 66 subjects, including 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take seven subjects, including 2 languages, three domain subjects, one General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

It is important to note that the NCET 2024 is designed for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25.

