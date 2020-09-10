Nearly 223,000 registered students drop out from JEE Main

NEW DELHI: At least 223,000 students who had registered for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main did not appear for the just concluded exam that is key to get admission in engineering schools. This decline is over four times more when compared with the last three editions of the exam.

According to the education ministry data, while 858,000 students had registered to sit for the marque exam, only 635,000 took the test that was held between 1 September and 6 September. The absolute number of absenteeism reflected the fear of the pandemic among students who had demanded postponement of the entrance exam keeping in mind health safety issues. Besides, Assam, Bihar and Odisha were witnessing floods in parts of their states.

Compared with last three editions of the JEE held in January 2020, April 2019 and January 2019, the dropout rate this time was far higher. In the January edition roughly 5.7% of the 921,261 registered students abstained from taking the exam.

The JEE Main held in April 2019 had reported a dropout rate of around 5.8% with 881,096 candidates appearing for the entrance then. In January 2019, around 54,729 students or 6.25% had dropped out of the test.

The twin entrance exam of JEE Main and NEET was an issue of national debate with students appealing for its deferment. The issue reached the Supreme Court that rejected further delay in conducting the entrances. A review petition in the apex court by six states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra and Punjab, was later rejected by the top court. The JEE Main concluded on 6 September, while the NEET exam for admission to medical colleges is scheduled to take place on 13 September. The National Testing Agency is conducting the exams.

“Out of 8.58 lakh JEE Mains applicants, 6.35 lakhs appeared for the exam. Central and respective State Governments assured all possible assistance to the students, for which I compliment all State Governments as well. This entire effort displayed the spirit of cooperative federalism," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has tweeted.

“Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students & their plans for college admissions. Our NDA Government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare and student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth," the minister added.

