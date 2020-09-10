Nearly 223,000 registered students drop out from JEE Main

The twin entrance exam of JEE Main and NEET was an issue of national debate with students appealing for its deferment. The issue reached the Supreme Court that rejected further delay in conducting the entrances. A review petition in the apex court by six states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra and Punjab, was later rejected by the top court. The JEE Main concluded on 6 September, while the NEET exam for admission to medical colleges is scheduled to take place on 13 September. The National Testing Agency is conducting the exams.