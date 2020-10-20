NEET 2020: Failed candidate turns out to be all-India topper in ST category

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently erroneously declared a topper as failed in NEET 2020 result. The student named Mridul Rawat, who was declared failed in the NEET 2020 as per the first marksheet issued by NTA, came out as an All India Topper in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category after the rechecking.

Mridul told HT that “As per my marks in the NTA results, I had virtually failed in NEET 2020 as i would not get any medical college with those marks".

Mridul told HT that "As per my marks in the NTA results, I had virtually failed in NEET 2020 as i would not get any medical college with those marks".

“I cried and went in depression as i was confident that i will crack NEET with 650 marks but NEET result lead to my heartbreak".

Mridul challenged the first result, and after rechecking his OMR sheet and Answer Key, it was found that he is an All India Topper in ST category.

I tweeted to NTA after which correction was done, he said.

“My despair turned into delightful surprise today when NTA today accepted its mistake and released corrected result sheet in which I got 650 marks and was adjuged All India Topper of NEET 2020 in Scheduled Tribe category", he told HT.

My General category All India Rank is 3577, he said.

