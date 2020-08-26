NEET 2020: Here’s how to download admit card at ntaneet.nic.in

Candidates appearing for the eligibility test are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2020 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves. NTA said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit. These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.