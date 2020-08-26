Subscribe
Home >Education >News >NEET 2020: Here’s how to download admit card at ntaneet.nic.in
NTA said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

NEET 2020: Here’s how to download admit card at ntaneet.nic.in

1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • NEET admit card 2020: Candidates can download it from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in
  • To access the NEET admit cards, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and system generated passwords

Amid concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released a statement saying that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted in September as scheduled. The agency also said that holding exam was in the interest of students.

NTA will release the admit cards for NEET undergraduate (UG) level exam shortly. NEET UG 2020 will be held on September 13 for which over 15.97 lakh cstudents have registered. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020:

1) Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

2) Click on the Admit card link

3) Write your registration number and password

4) Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

5) Download it

NEET 2020 exam day guidelines

Candidates appearing for the eligibility test are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2020 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves. NTA said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit. These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Several Opposition leaders in India including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK President MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have demanded the exams be postponed.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper