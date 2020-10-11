NEET 2020 results likely to be out tomorrow: Where and how to check marksheet

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the NEET (UG) 2020 entrance exam results tomorrow. According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by 12 October. However, Mint does not have any official information regarding the declaration of the results yet.

However, once declared, NEET Result 2020 can be checked online at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card to check the result.

The NEET (UG) 2020 exams were conducted on 13 September amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. About 85-90% of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for Covid-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

The NTA released the answer key of the NEET 2020 on September 26. Aspirants were able to download the code-wise official NEET 2020 question paper with solutions from the NTA official website and challenge it as well.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the NEET result will be declared soon to prevent any further delay in the new session.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

-Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

-Click on the link for NEET result

-Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

-Results will appear on the screen

-Download it, and take a print out for future reference

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET score is accepted in Indian colleges and institutes and as per the latest rule, i is also mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study medicine and related fields abroad.

With agency inputs

