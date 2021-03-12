The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on 1 August. The online application process will begin shortly.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned," the ministry of education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ earlier said that there is no plan to cancel NEET 2021.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on 1 August," the National Testing Agency said.

Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts, it added.

NEET was conducted on 13 September amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Out of that, 7,71,500 students have qualified the exam. The National Testing Agency, the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

NTA earlier announced that the syllabus of NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021.

The admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry will be made through NEET.

