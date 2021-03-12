NEET 2021 date announced. Details here

NEET was conducted on 13 September amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Out of that, 7,71,500 students have qualified the exam. The National Testing Agency, the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.