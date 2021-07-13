The registration process for the medical entrance exam NEET has started today at 5 pm. NEET aspirants can visit the National Testing Agency (NTA) websites -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in -- to fill up the application form and download the information bulletin.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on 12 September. The test for admission to the MBBS course in the 2021-2022 academic session will be offered in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The NTA said that the application process has been divided into two sets in order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly.

"The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the Application Form online. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course," the NTA added.

Follow the steps below to apply for NEET-UG 2021

Open the website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and select 'Fill Registration Form.

Fill the online application form, write down your application number.

Upload your documents in format and resolution specified by NTA.

Applicants need to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format.

Download the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee.

Keep a hard copy for the future reference.

All documents required:

Scanned passport size picture

Scanned signature

Scanned left-hand thumb impression

Scanned Class 10 certificate

Scanned postcard size photo and any other documents, if applicable

NEET-UG registration fee

For general -- ₹ 1,500

1,500 For general-EWS, OBC-NCL(Central List) -- ₹ 1,400

1,400 For SC, ST, Person with Disabilities(PwD), Third Gender -- ₹ 800

800 Service charge and GST, if applicable, will be added by the respective banks.

The NTA website is down due to heavy online traffic. The candidates are unable to register for their medical entrance exam scheduled on 12 September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.