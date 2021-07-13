NEET 2021 exam: Registration begins at NTA websites, here's how to apply

NEET 2021 exam: Registration begins at NTA websites, here's how to apply2 min read . 06:09 PM IST
- The NTA said that the application process has been divided into two sets in order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly
The registration process for the medical entrance exam NEET has started today at 5 pm. NEET aspirants can visit the National Testing Agency (NTA) websites -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in -- to fill up the application form and download the information bulletin.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on 12 September. The test for admission to the MBBS course in the 2021-2022 academic session will be offered in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
"The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the Application Form online. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course," the NTA added.
The NTA website is down due to heavy online traffic. The candidates are unable to register for their medical entrance exam scheduled on 12 September.
