Home >Education >News >NEET 2021: NTA opens Phase 2 registration on neet.nta.nic.in. Check details

09:04 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the NEET 2021 Phase 2 registrations on October 1. Candidates who want to appear for Phase 2 exam can register online for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Last date for phase 2 

The last date to fill the Phase 2 application form of NEET 2021 exam is October 10. The correction of NEET 2021 application form Phase 1 has also been opened and the last date for any corrections is the same. Candidate may note that only certain fields are open for correction.

For changes in application form 

Candidates can also make changes in the application form or may edit the fields of the First Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII during this period. The last date to register or make changes is till October 10, 2021.

Answer key soon

NEET 2021 phase 1 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021. The answer key for the same is expected to release soon. Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections against the key subsequent to which the final result for the same will be declared on the official website.

 

