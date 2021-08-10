1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2021, 08:37 AM ISTLivemint
NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) and NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held this year on September 11 and 12
The application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) will end today, 10 August 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for it can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The last date of payment of application fees is till today, August 10. Candidates must note that this is the extended deadline for the application form.
After the application process ends, the correction window will open on August 11. Candidates can rectify the personal details, place of birth, medium of question paper, choice of exam city, academic details of Class 10, 11 and 12, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents/guardians.