NEET 2022 cheating scam: Delhi court releases three accused, slams CBI for delay

The Rouse Avenue court in the national capital has granted bail to three accused arrested for allegedly impersonating actual candidates to help them in the NEET entrance test for undergraduate medical courses
The Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted bail to three accused arrested for allegedly impersonating actual candidates in the NEET entrance test. It also slammed the CBI for the delay in the investigation of actual candidates.
While granting bail to the three accused in the case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Deepak Kumar said, "It appears that the investigation in the present case is being conducted at the whims and fancies of the IO (Investigating Officer) without any supervision by his superior officers."
In its statement, the court said, "till date, literally no investigation has been conducted from the actual candidates who had been impersonated by the co-accused persons in the present case FIR by appearing in NEET-UG Exam, 2022 on July 17. The only investigation has been conducted on one Arshad Malik and Smriti Rai who were the actual candidates and Arvind Kumar Rai i.e. father of Smriti Rai who was supposed to appear in the NEET-UG Exam, 2022."
The court further slammed the CBI for doing nothing regarding the information of the hawala operators received from accused Pappu Singh. There was no progress in tracking the devices allegedly used for taking printouts of the morphed pictures sent to Pappu Singh by co-accused Sushil Ranjan.
While granting bail to the three accused, the ACMM noted that the investigation from the accused is complete in terms of the recovery of information from them and the end of the judicial custody period. Due to this, there is no purpose of keeping the accused/applicants in judicial custody any further, said the court. Therefore, it granted bail to the accused namely Sushil Ranjan, Pappu Singh and Uma Shankar Gupta over a personal bond worth ₹50,000 each with one surety.
Advocate Hemant Shah represented the accused Uma Shankar in the case.
In July this month, CBI busted a racket of during National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the students who aspire to pursue undergraduate medical courses. At that time, CBI had arrested several members including the alleged kingpin from Delhi and Haryana. NEET UG-2022 was conducted on July 17 in offline mode.
According to CBI, Delhi resident, Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar and several unidentified others used to arrange solvers used to appear in the NEET exam by impersonate as real candidates at different centres in Delhi and Haryana. In return, they used to ask for large sum of money from the actual candidates.
