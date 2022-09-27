NEET 2022 cheating scam: Delhi court releases three accused, slams CBI for delay

While granting bail to the three accused, the ACMM noted that the investigation from the accused is complete in terms of the recovery of information from them and the end of the judicial custody period. Due to this, there is no purpose of keeping the accused/applicants in judicial custody any further, said the court. Therefore, it granted bail to the accused namely Sushil Ranjan, Pappu Singh and Uma Shankar Gupta over a personal bond worth ₹50,000 each with one surety.

