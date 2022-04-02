NEET 2022 exam date: NTA likely to release application form today. Details here

NEET 2022 exam date: NTA likely to release application form today. Details here1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
The NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form UG and notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) test soon. As per the NTA officials, the NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July and the application process will start in April. A detailed notification will be announced soon.
The NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form UG and notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. The application form will also be made available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.
The National Medical Council (NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination. NMC announced that the upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG 2022 has been removed as has been the clause of open school students not being eligible. As per this, candidates who have completed 18 years of age as of December 21 of the year of the exams are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exam. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.
With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times even after taking admission into other courses.
NEET is the only entrance examination in India for admission to MBBS, BDS, and some other allied courses. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for it. From 2021, the test also enables admission into BSc Nursing and BSc Health Sciences courses.
