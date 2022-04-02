NEET 2022 exam date: NTA likely to release application form today. Details here

The National Medical Council (NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination. NMC announced that the upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG 2022 has been removed as has been the clause of open school students not being eligible. As per this, candidates who have completed 18 years of age as of December 21 of the year of the exams are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exam. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

