NEET 2022: Last day to register extended by NTA. Check new dates here

NEET UG Exam 2022: NTA has informed that this has been done in view of the request recieved from the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).
The last day to register for the NEET UG 2022 has been once again extended by the National Testing Agency(NTA). Applicants can now register to sit for the NEET UG 2022 exam till 20 May which was earlier till 15 May. Candidates can now register themselves for medical entrance exam on neet.nta.nic.in
NTA has informed that this has been done in view of the request recieved from the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). From this year onwards, those who want to study BSc Nursing at AFMC medical colleges will also have to take the entrance examination.
The NTA in a notication said that,"In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022 as per the details given below:
Examination
Last Date of receiving Application Form Online
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee Online
NEET (UG) – 2022
20 May 2022 (up to 09:00 p.m.)
20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.)
“The female candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/," it added.
For more details, regarding the AFMS Institutions, candidates may visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.