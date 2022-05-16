NEET 2022: Last day to register extended by NTA. Check new dates here

The NTA in a notication said that,"In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022 as per the details given below:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}