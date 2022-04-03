NEET 2022: Registration likely to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Details here

NEET 2022: Registration likely to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Details here2 min read . 03 Apr 2022
- NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form for UG courses and the notification on the official websites – nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in
Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is expected to begin soon. The NEET 2022 date, application form will reportedly be released this month and the test will take place in July.
However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm these details officially. NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form for UG courses and the notification on the official websites – nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
This year onwards, there will be no upper age limit for appearing for the test and because of this decision, the number of applicants is expected to rise.
NEET UG 2022: Application steps
- 1. NEET registration: To fill NEET 2022 application form, students must enter their name, mother's name, father's name (in capital letters). Create a password as per the given specifications and use it to login the NEET portal later.
- 2. Fill up NEET application form: The aspirants will have to fill up the remaining details including information about any kind of illnesses, place of birth, choice of NEET examination centre that is the city, enter academic details of Class 11 and Class 12, details including marks obtained in subjects such as English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents or guardians and then review the NEET application 2022.
- 3. Uploading of scanned documents and pictures: The NEET candidates will have to upload the scanned photos of the above mentioned documents in the said size.
- 4. Payment of NEET application fee: Students must ensure that the credit or debit cards used to make the online NEET application payment must have enough validity. Candidates should keep the card details handy before starting the online application process. Once the payment is made, the students must keep a print out of the payment receipt.
