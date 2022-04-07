This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held outside India for the first time
The exam will be held at 14 locations outside India, NTA notified
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held outside India for the first time. The NTA shared in a tweet that the exam will be held at 14 locations outside India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held outside India for the first time. The NTA shared in a tweet that the exam will be held at 14 locations outside India.
This announcement arrived following the NTA announcing that the Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
This announcement arrived following the NTA announcing that the Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
"The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified," a senior NTA official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only," the official added.
Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.
Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.