Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 10:06:53
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.20 5.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.15 1.25%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,519.15 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.65 0.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 300.65 0.05%
Business News/ Education / News/  NEET 2024 Results: Medical aspirants demand re-exam over allege marks inflation, say scores 'mathematically impossible’
BackBack

NEET 2024 Results: Medical aspirants demand re-exam over allege marks inflation, say scores 'mathematically impossible’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NEET 2024 Results: Several NEET aspirants claim marks inflation, 67 candidates secure top rank, including 6 from same exam centre.

NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 this year.Premium
NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 this year.

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank of which six of them were from the same exam centre. NTA announced The results announced by NTA on Wednesday evening saw 67 students sharing rank one, including six from same examination centre in Haryana.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue