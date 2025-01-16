NEET UG 2025: The NTA has announced that NEET UG 2025 will take place in a single shift on a single day, in pen and paper mode

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses in 2025 (NEET UG 2025) will be held in a single shift on a single day, in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based).

NTA's decision of conducting the NEET UG 2025 in pen and paper mode is a significant shift from previous years when the entrance exam was computer based. The latest order is also in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NEET 2025 exam date The NTA has not given any official confirmation on when the NEET exam would be held. However, going by previous year trends, NEET 2025 is likely to be held in the first week of May.

In December 2024 the NTA said they were yet to decide whether the NEET-UG medical entrance exam for 2025 will be held in pen-and-paper mode or a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

“The administrative ministry of NEET is the Health Ministry, and we are in talks with them to decide whether NEET should be conducted in pen-and-paper mode or online mode. We have already conducted two rounds of talks with the Health Ministry led by JP Nadda. Whatever option is deemed best for conducting the exam, the NTA is prepared to implement it," Dharmendra Pradhan had said.