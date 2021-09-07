National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET Admit Card National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 which was earlier scheduled on August 1 was postponed to September 12.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test admit card is available on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 12 September from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m. in pen and paper mode

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2021 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the Undertaking from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 06 September 2021 (Monday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet is already uploaded on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the Instructions on ‘How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet’.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2021 along with Undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post. Admit Cards have been withheld in case of Candidates who have filled in multiple Application forms.

They are advised to contact NTA at neet@nta.ac.in. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

The 13 languages in which the test will be conducted this year are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. Among the languages, Punjabi and Malyalam are the new additions.

The number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.

