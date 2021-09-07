NEET UG admit card 2021: How to download and other details

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2021 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the Undertaking from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 06 September 2021 (Monday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

