NEET UG admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the upcoming medical entrance exam on Wednesday (3 May). The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2023 on 7 May. Candidates can check the NTA's official website for the admit card. NEET UG 2023 admit cards will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already issued exam city information slips for NEET UG.

NEET UG admit card 2023: Documents required to download

-Application number

-Date of birth

Neet exam 2023 date

The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on 7 May (Sunday).

NEET exam timing

The NEET 2023 exam will be held from 2 PM -5:20 PM. Students must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards.

NEET exam 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, open the link to download NEET UG admit card

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and login

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

NEET UG admit card: Helpline number

If a candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) - 2023, they can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Exam pattern

NEET-UG 2023 exam comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.