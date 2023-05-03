Hello User
Home / Education / News /  NEET Admit Card 2023: NTA likely to release hall ticket on neet.nta.nic.in today

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint
NEET Admit Card 2023 likely to be released today

The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2023 on 7 May.
  • Candidates can check the NTA's official website for the admit card

    • NEET UG admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the upcoming medical entrance exam on Wednesday (3 May). The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2023 on 7 May. Candidates can check the NTA's official website for the admit card. NEET UG 2023 admit cards will be released on neet.nta.nic.in. 

    NTA has already issued exam city information slips for NEET UG. 

    NEET UG admit card 2023: Documents required to download

    -Application number

    -Date of birth

    Neet exam 2023 date

    The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on 7 May (Sunday).

    NEET exam timing

    The NEET 2023 exam will be held from 2 PM -5:20 PM. Students must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards.

    NEET exam 2023: How to download admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: On the home page, open the link to download NEET UG admit card

    Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and login

    Step 4: Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

    NEET UG admit card: Helpline number

    If a candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) - 2023, they can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail neet@nta.ac.in.

    NEET UG 2023 admit card: Exam pattern

    NEET-UG 2023 exam comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.

