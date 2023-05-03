NEET Admit Card 2023: NTA likely to release hall ticket on neet.nta.nic.in today

NEET UG admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the upcoming medical entrance exam on Wednesday (3 May). The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2023 on 7 May. Candidates can check the NTA's official website for the admit card. NEET UG 2023 admit cards will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

