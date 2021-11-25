1 min read.Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 03:09 PM ISTLivemint
The union government has informed the Supreme Court that it will revisit the ₹8 lakh income limit set for determining the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation category in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) admission for medical courses.
The Centre will constitute a committee with a deadline of four weeks to ascertain criteria for determining EWS category.