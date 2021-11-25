Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  NEET counselling postponed as Centre to revisit income limit for EWS category

NEET counselling postponed as Centre to revisit income limit for EWS category

The Supreme Court told Centre its EWS category is very enabling and progressive kind of reservation and States must support Centre in its endeavour.
1 min read . 03:09 PM IST Livemint

  • NEET counselling: The Centre will constitute a committee with a deadline of four weeks to ascertain criteria for determining EWS category

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The union government has informed the Supreme Court that it will revisit the 8 lakh income limit set for determining the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation category in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) admission for medical courses.

The union government has informed the Supreme Court that it will revisit the 8 lakh income limit set for determining the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation category in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) admission for medical courses.

The Centre will constitute a committee with a deadline of four weeks to ascertain criteria for determining EWS category.

The Centre will constitute a committee with a deadline of four weeks to ascertain criteria for determining EWS category.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The NEET counselling stands postponed for 4 weeks till the committee decides on the criteria for determining EWS category, the Centre told the apex court.

The Supreme Court told Centre its EWS quota is very enabling and progressive kind of reservation and States must support Centre in its endeavour.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) July 29 notice providing 10% for EWS category in the NEET admissions.

Earlier in its affidavit, the Centre has justified its decision to set the limit of 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the EWS category.

On October 21, the top court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category.

The top court had clarified that it is not embarking into the policy domain but is only trying to ascertain whether constitutional principles have adhered or not.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!