Delhi High Court issued notice on a batch of petitions filed by the students against the National Testing Agency regarding the NEET exam 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTA submitted before the Delhi High Court that it is in the process of filing of transfer petitions to consolidate all the matters regarding NEET exams, filed in different courts across India, before the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court also refused to put any stay on the counselling process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court has now listed the matter for July 5

