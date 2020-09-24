NEET Exams 2020: Correction window of application form opens at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application form correction window for candidates who have appeared in the NEET Exams 2020 on 13 September. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website. Through NTA NEET 2020 correction window, candidates would be able to make changes in their personal details such as: Mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with disability, state code of eligibility and nationality.

“In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID- 19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency is once again providing the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form," reads the official notice.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can make the corrections online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before September 30, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the submission of the fee (if applicable) will be accepted till 11.50 pm on September 30.

As per the official notification, “No change in the application form will be accepted through Fax/Application, including e-mail etc. The e-mails sent by the candidates earlier for correction may/may not have been accounted for in their Application Form. Hence, they are requested to verify their Application Form very carefully and themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates."

Here are the steps to make changes to the NEET 2020 application form:

1) Fill in the complete NEET 2020 application form at Ntaneet.nic.in

2) Upload the scanned documents

3) Payment of NEET 2020 registration fees

4) Download the receipt and take a print out for future reference

15.97 lakh students had submitted their applications of which 14.37 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination on September 13 across the country despite COVID-19 pandemic.

"Presence of over 90 per cent of students has made history in odd circumstances when people were saying that there would be a mess. We knew that a student does not want to waste even a single day, how could they think of wasting a year." Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said as reported by PTI.

