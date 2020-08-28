As the chorus for the postponement on the upcoming NEET, JEE 2020 examinations rises, West Bengal chief minister today said that the Centre's decision to conduct the exams during the pandemic will lead to students risking their lives.

Mamata was speaking at a virtual rally of TMC student wing. She also added, "Centre is busy issuing sermons, it should instead listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' of students."

Earlier in the day, ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6.

Here are the major updates on the NEET, JEE 2020 debate:

1) Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that if the government takes any decision regarding the future of students, it should take it with their concurrence. In a video message which the Congress party tweeted, Sonia Gandhi said, "My dear students I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams of when they should be taken up and where is the most important for you and also your family."

2) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier this week said that opposition ruled states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand should collectively approach the Supreme Court for deferring NEET, JEE Main exams to be held next month

3) Maharashtra Congress chief and state minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday slammed the Union government for its insistence on holding JEE and NEET exams amid rising coronavirus cases. This insistence "when the COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 33 lakh was anti-student and anti-people", he said.

4) Congress leader Sachin Pilot also held a protest in Rajasthan against the Centre's decision to conduct these examinations and demanded the Centre to postpone the examinations in view of coronavirus pandemic.

5) Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also echoed the same concerns of several political leaders. He said,"They (Centre) said that lakhs of students have downloaded admit cards. I don't understand what kind of argument is this. If this is the case, then if someone has life insurance, does it mean they'll die soon."

6) Ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court against its order allowing holding of these exams physically, saying it failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

7) The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

8) Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the NEET and JEE exams should be held as per their schedule so that one year of students does not go wasted. "NEET-JEE is not a subject of politics, but it is linked to the future of students," he added. Uttar Pradesh government is in favour of holding the NEET and JEE, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

9) Additionally, over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in written in support of conducting the exam, saying that delaying JEE-Mains and NEET any further will mean compromising the future of students.

10) Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that with the number of admit cards being downloaded in the past few days, students want exams to be held at any cost.

