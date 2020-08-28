Congress president Sonia Gandhi today posted a video message addressing the students who are preparing for the NEET (UG), JEE (Mains) 2020 examinations . In the video message on Twitter, the Congress chief said that she hope the government "listens to you (the students), listens to your voices and act upon your wishes."

The video message comes at a time when several students, parents and even other political leaders have expressed postponement of the JEE, NEET and other competitive examinations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the video message, Gandhi says, "My dear students, I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be held and where, is the most important issue not only for you but your family too."

"You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India. Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding your future, it is important that it is being taken with your concurrence. I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and act upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government. Thank you. Jai Hind," she concluded.

Students are our future, we depend on them to build a better India, therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding their future it is important that it is taken with their concurrence.: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi #SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/Jf18cmykbd — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2020

JEE-Main was originally supposed to be held from April 7-11, but postponed to July 18-23, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, then pushed to July 26. They were postponed again and are now scheduled from 1-6 September for JEE (Main) 13 September for NEET (UG).

Amid several calls for postponement of the exams, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that with the number of admit cards being downloaded in the past few days, it suggests that students want exams to be held at any cost.

"NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost," Pokhriyal said.

However, ministers of six opposition-ruled states including West Bengal and Maharashtra moved the Supreme Court today seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

"The Centre is risking the lives of the students by being adamant on holding of JEE/NEET exams," Mamata asserted at a virtual rally today of TMC student wing.

Meanwhile, over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in written in support of conducting the exam, saying that delaying JEE-Mains and NEET any further will mean compromising the future of students.

