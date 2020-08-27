NEET, JEE 2020: Students want exams to be held, says Education Minister

Amid several calls for postponement of the upcoming JEE, NEET 2020 examinations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today said that with the number of admit cards being downloaded in the past few days, students want exams to be held at any cost.

"NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost," Pokhriyal said.

The education minister also mentioned that JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) which is scheduled for September 13, said National Testing Agency official.

Moreover, a total of 7.41 lakh candidates out of 8.58 lakh have downloaded their admit cards for JEE-Mains till Tuesday evening. "Only 332 candidates have requested for change of their centre which is being considered positively," the official added.

Earlier, commenting on Centre's decision to hold the exams, Pokhriyal on Wednesday said, “Students and guardians constantly put pressure on us to conduct the examinations."

He further added, "the Supreme Court of India also said that the full academic year cannot be wasted. After two deferments. examination dates have been finalised."

However, several opposition leaders in India including Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK president MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined the students and parents and have demanded that the exams be postponed.

The latest development on the JEE, NEET controversy was Rajasthan Education Minister and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who declared that the state will hold protest against Centre's decision tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

"We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET as well as JEE-Mains," the Supreme Court had said.

Meanwhile, over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in written in support of conducting the exam, saying that delaying JEE-Mains and NEET any further will mean compromising the future of students.

The signatories include academicians from the Delhi University, IGNOU, Lucknow University, JNU, BHU, IIT Delhi and Indian academicians from foreign universities such as University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University, Israel, among others.

JEE-Main was originally supposed to be held from April 7-11, but postponed to July 18-23, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, then pushed to July 26. They were postponed again and are now scheduled from 1-6 September for JEE (Main) 13 September for NEET (UG).

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated