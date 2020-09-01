Despite widespread opposition from students, activists and the chief ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams for admission to IITs and medical courses will be held from today. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ) is scheduled on September 13. The exams have already been postponed twice.

A look at the recent developments related to the NEET, JEE Exams 2020:

1) Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency has taken for safely conducting NEET and JEE.

2) According to NTA officials, before the start of each exam shift and after the last shift ends, all seats will be thoroughly sanitised and the work stations and keyboards will be disinfected.

3) According to news agency PTI, hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times. The usual process of checking the admit cards of candidates will be replaced with barcode readers, which have been made available to the examination centre authorities.

4) Once the candidates enter the examination centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority. Each candidate will be offered a 3-ply mask at the time of entry and expected to wear the same during the examination, news agency PTI reported.

5) The governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

6) Indian Railways have allowed the JEE and NEET aspirants to travel by suburban railways on the examination days. The guardians of these students will also be permitted to travel by Mumbai suburban railways.

7) According to the NTA the total number of students registered for NEET is nearly 16 lakh. Around 8.58 lakh have registered for JEE.

8) Several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK President MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have also demanded that the exams be postponed.

9) Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in written in support of conducting the exam, saying that delaying JEE-Mains and NEET any further will mean compromising the future of students.

10) The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

JEE Main Exams2020: What to carry

Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned).

A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

Photo ID proof, additional photograph.

Hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle.

PwD certificate (if applicable).

Geometry box, pencils, erasers, color pencils or crayons - for BArch candidates

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated