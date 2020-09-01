Despite widespread opposition from students, activists and the chief ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams for admission to IITs and medical courses will be held from today. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13. The exams have already been postponed twice.