NEET, JEE Exams 2020: Over 150 academicians write to PM Modi

New Delhi: Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying JEE-Mains and NEET any further will mean compromising the future of students.

"Youths and students are the future of the nation but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest," they have said in their letter.

The signatories include academicians from the Delhi University, IGNOU, Lucknow University, JNU, BHU, IIT Delhi and Indian academicians from foreign universities such as University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University, Israel, among others.

"We strongly believe that the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out," it added.

This development comes amid the growing chorus against the conduct of these exams in September in view of the rising coronavirus cases. Chief Ministers of seven states held a virtual meeting with Sonia Gandhi and decided to move the Supreme Court against the conduct of the JEE, NEET exams scheduled to be held in September. Meanwhile, the admit cards of the examinations have been released. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams --NEET and JEE-- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020:

1) Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

2) Click on the Admit card link

3) Write your registration number and password

4) Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

5) Download it

While the NEET is planned on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated