NEET, JEE Exams 2020: Over 150 academicians write to PM Modi

This development comes amid the growing chorus against the conduct of these exams in September in view of the rising coronavirus cases. Chief Ministers of seven states held a virtual meeting with Sonia Gandhi and decided to move the Supreme Court against the conduct of the JEE, NEET exams scheduled to be held in September. Meanwhile, the admit cards of the examinations have been released. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams --NEET and JEE-- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday.