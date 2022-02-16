The Delhi government will be providing free preparatory coaching for entrance examinations such as NEET and JEE to the students who are willing to opt for engineering, medical and other technical fields.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that as many as 6,000 children of classes 11 and 12 selected from Delhi government schools will be provided free coaching for the preparation of various entrance exams during the first year of the programme.

"In the first year of the programme, 6,000 children of classes 11-12 selected from Delhi government schools will be provided free coaching for the preparation of various entrance examinations, through test series, necessary academic support for these examinations and regular mentoring during preparation," Sisodia said.

The Delhi Deputy CM added, "Earlier, this free coaching program was introduced in a few schools, on a pilot basis, and the results were excellent. More than 160 girls from SC and ST categories are getting free coaching for NEET by experts, under this programme."

Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said many children dream of getting higher education from the best medical or engineering institutions to become doctors and engineers.

"But their parents are not able to afford expensive coachings. Now this picture is set to change in Delhi. With this step of the government, thousands of future doctors-engineers, scientists, STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) experts, among others, will now be prepared in the government schools of Delhi, who will make India proud globally," he added.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Avanti Fellows' to prepare students for the entrance exams.

At present, over 30,000 students are enrolled in Science stream across all Delhi government schools.

"The free test preparation programme will help these students get admission in top graduate programs and diploma courses in STEM-based fields, engineering, MBBS/BDS, pharmacy, nursing, paramedical courses and research programs, and promote STEM education," Sisodia said.

