The Education Ministry will soon decide on conducting the two remaining editions of the engineering entrance examination JEE-Mains and the medical entrance test NEET in August, according to a PTI report.

"The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," a senior official told PTI.

JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May.

But those were postponed after a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic in India.

The JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed. The exam was scheduled on 3 July.

While no further decision was taken on NEET-UG, the registration for the exam, which was supposed to commence from May 1, was kept in abeyance.

The ministry is also yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021.

After the cancellation of Class 12th Board exams, the JEE Main 2021 April and May examinations have been postponed till further notice. The new JEE Mains Exam Date for 2021 is expected to be released soon.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.