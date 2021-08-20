2 min read.Updated: 20 Aug 2021, 11:06 AM ISTLivemint
The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will start the counselling registration process for NEET Master in Dental Surgery(MDS) course for the year 2021 from today.
Doctors who all are having a degree in Bachelor in Dental Surgery(BDS) and had cleared in the NEET MDS Exam conducted in December last year are eligible to apply. There are over 6,500 seats to be filled for the MDS which is located all across the country.
According to the notification, the phase 1 registration process will end on 24 August. The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be done from August 21 to August 24, 2021. The processing of seat allotment will be done for the next two day and the result will be available on 27 August. Candidates who all got selected can report to the college from 28 August 28 to 1 September 1. Candidates will require a valid mobile number and an email id to register themselves for NEET MDS counselling.