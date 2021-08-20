The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will start the counselling registration process for NEET Master in Dental Surgery(MDS) course for the year 2021 from today.

Doctors who all are having a degree in Bachelor in Dental Surgery(BDS) and had cleared in the NEET MDS Exam conducted in December last year are eligible to apply. There are over 6,500 seats to be filled for the MDS which is located all across the country.

According to the notification, the phase 1 registration process will end on 24 August. The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be done from August 21 to August 24, 2021. The processing of seat allotment will be done for the next two day and the result will be available on 27 August. Candidates who all got selected can report to the college from 28 August 28 to 1 September 1. Candidates will require a valid mobile number and an email id to register themselves for NEET MDS counselling.

How to apply:

-The eligible candidates need to visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

-After that, the candidates need to click on NEET MDS 2021 link available on the home page.

-The candidate needs to enter the login details and fill in the application form.

-After filing the application form,the candidate will need to make the payment of ₹1,000 for the application fees.

-The candidates will have to choose the seat and colleges in order of their preferences.

-The candidate will need to click on submit button after which the application will be submitted.

-The candidate needs to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future requirements and save the registered login credentials.

Documents required:

Admit Card

Result of NEET MDS Exam conducted last year

BDS Provisional Certificate

Permanent/Provisional Certificate issued by DCI or Dental Council

Birth Certificates as proof of date of birth

ID proofs like PAN Card, Driving License, Aadhaar Card

Caste/Category Certificate if any

