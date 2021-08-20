NEET MDS 2021: How to apply, documents required and other details

According to the notification, the phase 1 registration process will end on 24 August. The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be done from August 21 to August 24, 2021. The processing of seat allotment will be done for the next two day and the result will be available on 27 August. Candidates who all got selected can report to the college from 28 August 28 to 1 September 1. Candidates will require a valid mobile number and an email id to register themselves for NEET MDS counselling.