NEET MDS 2024: NBEMS to release admit card today. Check direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS 2024 admit card today, March 15, Friday. Candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS exam can download their hall ticket on its official website — natboard.edu.in .

The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Master in Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS will be conducted on March 18 at various exam centres across the country.

The NEET-MDS 2024 is the eligibility cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses for 2024-2025 admissions. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The computer-based exam will be conducted in one sitting on one day, from 9 am to 12 pm. Incorrect answers will result in 25% of the exam being marked negatively. Unattempted questions will not result in a mark deduction.

NEET MDS 2024: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 link.

Step 3: A page will open. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit. The admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and get a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates who are found ineligible before the exam will not receive NEET MDS admit cards. The NBEMS website will notify candidates via SMS/Email alerts and website notices when the admit card becomes available. The candidates will not receive an email or postal card. They can visit the NBEMS official website for additional pertinent information.

