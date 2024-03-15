NEET MDS 2024: NBEMS to release admit card today. Check direct link here
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS 2024 admit card today, March 15, Friday. Candidates who are appearing for the NEET MDS exam can download their hall ticket on its official website — natboard.edu.in.
