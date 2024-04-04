Active Stocks
Thu Apr 04 2024 09:22:55
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,524.00 2.80%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.10 0.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.95 1.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.70 1.21%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,080.60 1.62%
Business News/ Education / News/  NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.in; Know how to check scores, counselling procedure and more
BackBack

NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.in; Know how to check scores, counselling procedure and more

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NEET MDS 2024 exam results are out, and candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website of NBEMS.

NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.inPremium
NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the NEET MDS 2024 exams on 3 April. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App