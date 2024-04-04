The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the NEET MDS 2024 exams on 3 April. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in.

