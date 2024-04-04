Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.in; Know how to check scores, counselling procedure and more

NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.in; Know how to check scores, counselling procedure and more

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • NEET MDS 2024 exam results are out, and candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website of NBEMS.

NEET MDS 2024 results OUT on natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the NEET MDS 2024 exams on 3 April. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.