The NEET-PG counselling will commence from today. The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11 last year, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.

The results were declared in the last week of September following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling to begin.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)has announced the schedule for the NEET PG counselling and the candidates can check the schedule at the official website mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the All India Quota are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

Registration/Payment:

12th January, 2022 to 17th January, 2022 up to 12:00 NOON ( as per Server Time) Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of 17th January,2022 as per Server Time.

The successful candidates can do online registration for round one till 17 January(Monday).

Choice Filling/ Locking

13 January to 17 January (up to 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 17.01.2022 to 11:55 PM of 17.01.2022 as per Server Time.

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes

18 January, 2022 to 19 January, 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment

20 January, 2022 to 21 January, 2022

Result

22 January, 2022

Reporting

23 January, 2022 to 28 January, 2022

MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counselling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/University as well as State contributed seats: Ø S.C.- 15% Ø S.T.- 7.5% Ø O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

MCC conducts Counselling for the following Institutions/Universities:

i. 50% All India Quota seats of all states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats). ii. 100% seats (All India Quota seats + Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes as per eligibility conditions as provided by the respective college/institute. iii. 100% seats of Deemed Universities. iv. 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons). v. Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).

The Supreme Court on January 7, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22.

It also upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quotas.

Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counselling.

