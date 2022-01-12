This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
13 January to 17 January (up to 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 17.01.2022 to 11:55 PM of 17.01.2022 as per Server Time.
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes
18 January, 2022 to 19 January, 2022
Processing of Seat Allotment
20 January, 2022 to 21 January, 2022
Result
22 January, 2022
Reporting
23 January, 2022 to 28 January, 2022
MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counselling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.
Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/University as well as State contributed seats: Ø S.C.- 15% Ø S.T.- 7.5% Ø O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
MCC conducts Counselling for the following Institutions/Universities:
i. 50% All India Quota seats of all states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats).
ii. 100% seats (All India Quota seats + Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes as per eligibility conditions as provided by the respective college/institute.
iii. 100% seats of Deemed Universities.
iv. 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons).
v. Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).
The Supreme Court on January 7, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22.
It also upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quotas.
Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counselling.
