The NEET-PG exam was held on 11 September 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April. Its results were declared in the last week of September

The directorate general of health services on Saturday wrote to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), asking the test body to declare revised results of NEET PG 2021 after the government decided to reduce the cut off by 15 percentile across all categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the MoHFW in consultation with NMC with prior approval from Hon'ble HFM to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories," wrote the directorate general.

Following this, the qualifying percentile for the general category may be reduced to the 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) be reduced to the 25th percentile.

In view of this, it said: “You are requested to kindly declare the revised result and send the revised result data of the newly eligible candidates to the office of the undersigned at the earliest."

According to health ministry officials, the decision was taken in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) in view of approximately 8,000 seats still remaining vacant even after two rounds of all India and two rounds of state quota counselling.

"The move aims to prevent seat wastage. With this reduction in percentile approximately 25,000 fresh candidates can participate in the mop round of the ongoing counselling," an official said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET-PG, is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

