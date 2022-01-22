NEET PG 2021 round 1 counselling results declared: How to check

NEET PG 2021 round 1 counselling results declared: How to check1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court on 7 January, in an interim order, allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET PG admissions for the year 2021-22
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment results.
Candidates who had registered themselves for the counselling session can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
The NEET PG counselling began on 12 January.
The results were declared in the last week of September following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling to begin.
Here's how to check the results:
Candidates are requested to proceed for physical/online reporting (e-joining) to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their allotment letters from the MCC website.
The process will take place between 23 and 28 January. Candidates who have doubts regarding documents needed to be submitted while physical/online reporting can contact their allotted college directly.
Document verification and payment of tuition fee will have to be done by the candidates to ensure admission to the allotted college for NEET-PG 2021.
The registration for the second round of counselling will begin on 3 February.
The Supreme Court on 7 January, in an interim order, allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22.
It also upheld the validity of 27% OBC and 10% EWS quotas.
Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counselling.
