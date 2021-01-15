NEET PG 2021 exam to be held on April 18. Details here

NEET PG 2021 exam to be held on April 18. Details here1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 09:23 AM IST
- Students completing internships before June 30 this year can only apply for NEET PG
- Dates may differ considering any unforeseen exigencies
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be held on April 18 across the country on a computer-based platform
The directive also said that all students who will be completing their internship before or on June 30 this year can only apply for NEET PG.
JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus following COVID protocols1 min read . 14 Jan 2021
Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia1 min read . 14 Jan 2021
Delhi schools to re-open for classes 10, 12 from Monday, AAP govt issues guidelines: Details here4 min read . 13 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen next week for class 10, 12 students1 min read . 12 Jan 2021
Also Read | Covid far from over in some states
While announcing the NEET PG 2021 dates NBE also stated that the board might amend or defer the exam date considering any unforeseen exigencies, in consultation with the NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The directive also said the aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must follow nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the brochure. The application forms will be released soon on the websites.
The exam is conducted every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.