OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >NEET PG 2021 exam to be held on April 18. Details here
Two new teaching departments have now become mandatory in all medical college hospitals for the training of undergraduate medical students (Representational image: Reuters)
Two new teaching departments have now become mandatory in all medical college hospitals for the training of undergraduate medical students (Representational image: Reuters)

NEET PG 2021 exam to be held on April 18. Details here

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 09:23 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Students completing internships before June 30 this year can only apply for NEET PG
  • Dates may differ considering any unforeseen exigencies

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be held on April 18 across the country on a computer-based platform

The directive also said that all students who will be completing their internship before or on June 30 this year can only apply for NEET PG.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

While announcing the NEET PG 2021 dates NBE also stated that the board might amend or defer the exam date considering any unforeseen exigencies, in consultation with the NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The directive also said the aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must follow nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the brochure. The application forms will be released soon on the websites.

The exam is conducted every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout